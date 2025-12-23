Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah holds meeting to discuss 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival, Prakash Raj appointed brand ambassador

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with the organising committee of the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), discussing arrangements ahead of the edition's opening.

CM Siddaramaiah was joined by Sadhu Kokila, President of the Film Academy and Hemant Nimbalkar, Commissioner of the Information Department, among other dignitaries.

As announced in a post-meeting press conference, the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival will commence on January 29, 2026 and will be concluded on February 6, 2026.

17ನೇ ಅಂತರರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರೋತ್ಸವದ ಪೂರ್ವ ಭಾವಿ ಸಭೆಯ ಬಳಿಕ ನಡೆದ ಪತ್ರಿಕಾಗೋಷ್ಠಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನನ್ನ ಮಾತುಗಳು: * 17ನೇ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಅಂತಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರೋತ್ಸವ ಜನವರಿ 29ರಿಂದ ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 6ರ ವರೆಗೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. * ಹಿರಿಯ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರ ಕಲಾವಿದರು, ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು ನಿರ್ಮಾಪಕರು ಆದ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ರಾಜ್ ಅವರನ್ನು 17ನೇ ಅಂತರರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ… pic.twitter.com/GeSu44FQjc — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 23, 2025

Senior film artist, director and producer Prakash Raj has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of the festival, which will be inaugurated on the grand steps in front of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

This year, the film festival will be based on the theme of women's empowerment, CM Siddaramaiah said.

While the application process for films in the Asian, Indian, and Kannada cinema competitive categories of the film festival has already begun, more than 110 films have been submitted to these three categories so far.

The last date for submission of applications for the competitive categories of films is December 31, 2025.

The 17th International Film Festival will also have screenings at Lulu Mall in Rajajinagar,

Dr. Rajkumar Bhavan, Artists' Association, Chamarajpet and Suchitra Film Society cinemas in Banashankari.

The films will be screened on 11 screens of Cinepolis at Lulu Mall in Rajajinagar.

There will be more than 400 screenings of 200 films from more than 60 countries, including Kannada and Indian films.

The Chief Minister highlighted how the best films from India and abroad, which have participated in prestigious film festivals around the world and won various awards and recognition, are set to take part in the Bengaluru International Film Festival.

Films that have participated in film festivals in Cannes (France), Berlin (Germany), Venice (Italy), Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic), Locarno (Switzerland), Rotterdam (Netherlands), Busan (South Korea), Toronto (Canada) and won awards and accolades will be available for cinema lovers to watch at one place at the Bengaluru Film Festival, he added.

Films shortlisted at the 98th Academy Awards will also be screened at the film festival.

A dedicated stage will be set up at the main centre to accommodate a large number of registered delegates in the film festival's academic programs. Also, a diverse photo exhibition depicting the milestones of the Kannada film industry, which has a colourful and memorable history of cinema culture of 91 years, will also be organised on the premises of the same stage.

On the closing day, the best films will be awarded, along with a lifetime achievement award.

CM Siddaramaiah also announced that a grant of Rs 7 crore has been provided for organising the 17th International Film Festival in Bengaluru.

