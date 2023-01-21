Karni Sena leader Surjeet Singh Rathore for allegedly molesting model

Mumbai's Bangur Nagar Police arrested actor & Karni Sena leader Surjeet Singh Rathore for allegedly molesting & harassing a model. FIR registered at Bangur Nagar PS u/s 354(a)(d),500,509,501,67 of IPC based on the model's complaint. Further investigation underway.

According to sources, the complainant had approached the police in December, alleging that someone had created a fake Instagram account in her name. She further alleged that the culprit had defamed her by sending abusive messages to relatives, friends and followers on the image and video-sharing service and other social media platforms. A case was then registered against an unknown person under Sections 354 (a) (d), 500, 501, 506, 506 (2) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 67 of the IT Act. Under the guidance of DCP Ajay Kumar Bansal and ACP Renuka Bagde, Senior Inspector Pramod Tavde, API Vivek Tambe, Bhadarge and their team began the investigation.

During the interrogation, the police learnt that Rathore is an actor, producer and managing director of the SSR Films banner, the officer added. Rathore and the complainant first came into contact on Instagram in 2021. The model in her statement alleged that Rathore proposed to her and when she turned him down, he threatened to see to it that she would not work in the industry and started harassing her."Rathore created the fake Instagram account and used it to send obscene messages," the officer said. The accused, 27, who hails from Jaipur, was remanded in one-day police custody. "The police are looking nto whether he has a criminal record," said another officer.