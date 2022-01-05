Karthick Naren's 'Nirangal Moondru' goes on floors

Chennai, Jan 5 Director Karthick Naren's upcoming hyperlink thriller 'Nirangal Moondru', got off to an auspicious start on Wednesday with a simple pooja that was attended by the cast and crew of the film.

The film, which features Atharvaa Murali in the lead, also features actors Sarathkumar and Rahman in pivotal roles.

K. Karunamoorthy of Ayngaran International, who is producing the film, had earlier said, "I can assure you that the movie has lots of surprise elements. It's a hyperlink-drama-thriller that will have the signature of Karthick Naren. It will have strong characters, twists, and turns."

The unit plans to complete the film by March 2022.

The film has Jakes Bejoy scoring music and Tijo Tomy cranking the camera. Sreejith Sarang is the editor of the film, which has Don Ashok as its stunt choreographer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor