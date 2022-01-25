Kartik Aaryan accused of unprofessional behaviour, after actor threatens to walk out of Shehzada

In a shocking revelation, Producer Manish Shah accused actor Kartik Aaryan of unprofessionalism, and revealed that the actor threatened to walk out of Shehzada, a Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, if the dubbed version of the film were to be released in theatres. Shah further said that Kartik’s exit would’ve caused the producers of Shehzada to lose Rs 40 crore."The makers of Shehzda were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of ₹40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him,” Manish told India Today.

He further added, "I have known Shehzada producers for 10 years. I cannot have people who are close to me losing ₹40 crores, so I dropped it. By doing this, I ended up losing ₹20 crores. I spent ₹2 crores only on dubbing. I wanted this film to be bigger than Pushpa: The Rise. If I do not release the film I lose money, so now I am releasing it on my channel. I would not have done anything for Kartik Aaryan, I only did this because of Allu Arvind. Why would I do this for a Bollywood hero? I don't know him. The Hindi release of the Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been called off to make way for the release of the Kartik Aaryan-led Shehzada. "Manish Shah, promoter of Goldmines [Telefilms], along with the makers of 'Shehzada' have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Hindi version. 'Shehzada' makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing to the same," read the statement. Goldmines Telefilms, incidentally, had picked up the Hindi rights of the Allu Arjun blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise.Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which also has Pooja Hegde and Tabu playing lead roles, was directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and produced by Allu Aravind. This is not the first time that Kartik has been mired in a controversy. The actor parted ways with Dharma Productions on Dostana 2, for which he had even shot portions. Dharma, in a statement, refused to divulge details and said that it would maintain a ‘dignified silence’ on the matter. Kartik was last seen in the Netflix thriller Dhamaka, and has several films, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in his kitty.