Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday Set the Dancefloor Ablaze with ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ — The Ultimate Party Anthem of the Season

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are gearing up to reunite on screen for the romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Ahead of its release, the makers have dropped the much-awaited title track, instantly grabbing the internet’s attention. The song, "Tu Meri Main Tera," is a high-energy, infectious banger that is ready to dominate every playlist, club, and celebration immediately.

The track is an absolute spectacle featuring the film's leads, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who light up the screen with their unparalleled energy. Just when we thought Kartik couldn’t possibly outdo his own chart-slaying magic from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s hook step, he upped his game with this new track, delivering a performance and an unmatched vibe that cements his status as the king of signature hooksteps. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is a fresh romantic comedy set to redefine modern romance, introducing Kartik Aaryan as Ray, a self-assured charmer, and Ananya Panday as Rumi, a girl yearning for a classic '90s romance amid today's hook-up culture. The teaser highlights their dynamic, playful chemistry, promising a vibrant, simple yet sincere love story.

The music for this party anthem is crafted and sung by the dynamic duo, Vishal & Sheykhar, with lyrics penned by Anvitaa Dutt.

Kartik Aaryan shared, "Tu Meri Main Tera is the song to kick off the party season! The energy on set while shooting this track was an absolute banger!! Vishal and Sheykhar have delivered something extraordinary with this one. And with Remo bringing his magic to the choreography, the vibe on set was next-level electric. Can’t wait to see the audience grooving on this track!!”

Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani commented “Tu Meri Main Tera has an energy that’s absolutely electric, and the title track had to rise to that pulse. Creating a sound that channels Kartik Aaryan’s unstoppable vibe is always a blast. This track isn’t just a song, it’s an anthem built to move people everywhere. Consider this our gift to every party animal out there. The season’s biggest, loudest, and most addictive banger.”

Ananya Panday added, "This track is totally on fire! It captures the entire feel of the film — the fun, the chaos, and the electric connection between Rumi and Ray. We had such a blast shooting it, and I truly believe this is the biggest party anthem of the season. Huge props to Vishal and Sheykhar for this banger! And of course, Remo sir’s choreography just makes you want to get up and dance, he brought such infectious energy to the song with his choreography!"