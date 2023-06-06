Kartik Aaryan "high on love" as he celebrates 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' trailer release with Kiara Advani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 : After the trailer release, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani joined the team for get together at the film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala's house.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans with smiling pictures from the party along with a caption, "Couldn't sleep last night because of nervousness and didn't sleep today because of happiness. High on Love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

In the pictures, Kartik and Kiara can be seen posing and smiling with Warda Nadiadwala, director Sameer Vidwans, writer Karan Sharma, producers Kishor Arora, Shareen Mantri Kedia and others.

Kiara can be seen dressed in a white tank top and stylish beige trouser. Kartik, on the other hand, opted for a casual yellow shirt and denim.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor's fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "manifesting a same kinda picture celebrating the massive success of spkk."

"Can't wait to watch the movie, another commented.

Kartik took to Insta and treated fans with the trailer video on Monday and captioned it, "Maybe I didn't come to this world to do anything except love you. #SatyaPremKiKatha Trailer OUT NOW."

The trailer introduces us to Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha. Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together.

The video also showed a glimpse of the songs. The film depicts the idea of love after marriage.

Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the first track of the film 'Naseeb Se' which received massive responses from the fans.

Composed by Payal Dev, the song is beautifully sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics of the song are given by A.M. Turaz.

The mesmerizing visuals and melody of the song are absolutely captivating. The song beautifully showcased the chemistry of Kartik and Kiara as they brought the love season back to the theatres after a long time.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

Apart from this, Kartik will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor