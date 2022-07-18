Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala to collaborate for a film based on true story

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is currently the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year. The film was a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, led by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Now the Dhamaka star is all set to collaborate with 83 director Kabir Khan for a new movie.

Earlier today, producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced his next big project featuring Kartik in the lead which will be jointly produced with and directed by Kabir Khan. According to a E-Times report, the film is based on true events and will be mounted on a huge budget. The details of the project have been currently kept under wraps. Kartik has a number of films in his kitty, including Shehzaada and Satyanarayan Ki Katha which goes on floor later this month. Satyanarayan Ki Katha is also backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. 'Shehzada', directed by Rohit Dhawan, will hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. 'Shehzada' is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.