Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' third song 'Gujju Pataka' teaser out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : Makers of the upcoming musical romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' unveiled the teaser of the third song 'Gujju Pataka' on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Kartik Aaryan shared the teaser which he captioned, "#GujjuPataka kal karega dhamaka Song Out Tomorrow at 11:11 AM."

The teaser promises a perfect "Dulhe Ki entry" wala song. It was also a part of the trailer and featured Kartik showcasing his electrifying dance moves, and unbeatable swag with grand celebration visuals.

The song will be out on June 16.

Soon after Kartik unveiled the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Dhoom Dhoom Dhadakaaa," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "the HOOKSTEP SHEHZADA is back!"

"SATTU the Gujju Pataka," a fan wrote.

Recently, the makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' unveiled two tracks 'Naseeb Se' and 'Aaj Ke Baad' and both of them received massive responses from the fans.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor