Kartik Aaryan says he had disturbing nights because of 'Freddy'

Mumbai, Nov 26 Actor Kartik Aaryan said that he got disturbing nights because of his upcoming film 'Freddy' but he adds that it was important to be focused on the bigger picture and tried to curtail his regular activities while shooting for the movie.

Kartik, who will be seen in the very intense character of 'Freddy', opened up about his preparation for the character.

"I literally dwelled in the world of Freddy while shooting the film. It was important for me to remain in that headspace and go to the set and perform. I got disturbing nights because of 'Freddy' but it was important to be focused on the bigger picture and tried to curtail my regular activities while shooting Freddy so that I could focus on the film and the character."

"Post the wrap, I connected with my friends and family who keep me grounded and that helped me return to reality and normalcy again," he said.

Kartik's most awaited Freddy is about the journey of Dr Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle 'Hardy'.

Disney+ Hotstar recently announced their upcoming spine chilling romantic thriller 'Freddy'. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F., the film will release on December 2.

