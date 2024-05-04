Kartik Aaryan teases fans with glimpse of Chandu Champion's trailer dubbing session

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : Building more anticipation to the next level, actor Kartik Aaryan shared a glimpse from the trailer dubbing session of 'Chandu Champion'.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans with new picture from dubbing session.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Bas thoda sa intezaar...Chandu is on his way...Trailer dub.#ChanduChampion 14th June in cinemas@kabirkhankk #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala."

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his never-say-die spirit. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

Kartik went through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character in 'Chandu Champion'.

As per a source close to the film, the actor has also focused on the Marathi dialect for 14 months. He had a language coach throughout who helped him to grab a good hold of the language.

Kartik unveiled the first look from the movie last year in August.

In the first look, Kartik could be seen donning the India blazer with short hair and an intense expression with some little injury marks on his face.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. It will serve as yet another Eid release for Kartik as Eid-al-Adha falls on June 16, 2024.

Apart from this, Kartik is currently shooting for the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India' and director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3'.

