Kartik Aaryan To Play Don Hussain Ustara In Vishal Bhardwaj's Next?

2024 seems to be busy year for Choclate by Kartik Aryan as his Chandu Champion and Freddy films are about to be released and he is filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Amid of this there are rumors that Kartik Aryan will be part of Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film. He will be playing the role of Don Hussain Ustara.

Vishal Bhardwaj will be collaborating for a gritty thriller with produced by Sajid Nadiadwal. Kartik to play Hussain Ustara, a fearless don who stood against the underworld’s king pin Dawood Ibrahim. It’s reported the same Sapna Didi project Bhardwaj was making with late Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone. The old script has been tweaked and will now be told from Ustara’s perspective. The yet-untitled film starts filming in September 2024, However the leading lady for the role of Ashraf Khan aka Sapna Didi is not yet finalized.

On Workfront Kartik Aryan is taking up different different roles which shows up her versatility. He did back Toback commercial films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shehzada and followed it up with an intense love story like Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kartik Aryan is currently filming Bhool Bhulaiya 3 with Tripti Dimri and Vidya Balan. Talking about Aashiqui 3, along with Kartik Aryan we will see television star Jennifer Winget, Pankaj Rajput, and Shivam Gaur.