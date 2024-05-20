Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' trailer receives heartfelt message from Karan Johar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : As the internet buzzes with excitement over Kartik Aaryan's never-before-seen avatar in Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion,' filmmaker Karan Johar has sent his heartfelt wishes to the team.

Taking to his Instagram stories, on Monday, Karan shared the trailer of 'Chandu Champion.'

In his story, he wrote, "The blood sweat, and tears are evident in every frame of this ambitious and heartfelt true story! All my love and big success to @kartikaaryan @kabirkhankk @nadiadwalagrandson."

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was also among the several viewers who watched the trailer of Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion.'

The 'Merry Christmas' actress shared the movie trailer on her Instagram stories and added a comment, stating, "Looking super @kabirkhankk.. can't wait (fire emojis)."

Kabir Khan's directorial, 'Chandu Champion,' tells the inspiring story of India's first Paralympics swimmer, Murlikant Petkar. Starring Kartik Aaryan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film hits theatres on June 14, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Kartik was last seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kiara Advani. Apart from 'Chandu Champion,' he's lined up for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Tripti Dimri, and he's also involved in Vishal Bharadwaj's upcoming project and the third installment of the 'Aashiqui' series, titled 'Aashiqui 3.'

