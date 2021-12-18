Kartik Aryan enjoys 'Dilli ki sardi' on 'Shehzada' film set

Delhi is famous for many things, but two things one cannot miss on are its food and its winter season, and seems like actor Kartik Aaryan also agrees with this!

The 'Dhamaka' actor, who is currently in Delhi to shoot for his upcoming film 'Shehzada', uploaded a video on his Instagram Story in which he could be seen enjoying the winter weather of the national capital.

"Dilli ki sardi me dhuein nikal rahe hain," he wrote alongside a video of him enjoying the weather.

The shooting of 'Shehzada' began in October. The first schedule of the film was shot in Mumbai.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' also features Kriti Sanon. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S. Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

