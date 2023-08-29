Kashmir to host Miss World 2023 pageant

Kashmir will be hosting the 71st edition of Miss World in December, Miss World CEO Julia Eric Morley announced on Monday. “Truthfully, I am so happy. It is emotional for us, to see such beauty,” Morley who is on a Kashmir visit, told the media. The 71st Miss World 2023 press conference was held in India's Kashmir on Monday.

Morley also said the Miss World crew was likely to arrive in Kashmir in November, while the event is scheduled to be held on December 8.“We look forward to seeing you in November. The show is on December 8. Thank you, Kashmir. You are wonderful people. God bless you and we are looking forward to coming back,” Morley said. The conference was attended by reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska along with Miss World India Sini Shetty and Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena. The trio also explored Kashmir's beautiful landscapes, handicrafts and artwork.