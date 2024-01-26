Kashmir's Kashida to Kerala's Kasavu-1,900 sarees on display at Republic Day parade

New Delhi [India], January 26 : Spectators at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the country's Republic Day, at the ceremonial boulevard of Kartavya Path in the national capital were regaled with an installation of visually stunning sarees and drapes from various parts of the country.

The textile installation 'Anant Sutra- The Endless Thread,' was put up by the Union Ministry of Culture as a tribute to the saree, India's timeless gift to the world of fashion.

The unique installation showcasing nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes from across the country was mounted at a height with wooden frames along the Kartavya Path and installed behind the spectators seated in the enclosure.

The installation had a scannable QR code detaling the weaving and embroidery arts used on the drapes.

Among the display was a 150-year-old saree, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture Amita Prasad Sarbhai informed.

She said the installation was a tribute to the country's women and weavers.

Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said, "The people of this country have strengthened the thread of national unity and integrity. There is a profound meaning behind naming the exhibition 'Anant Sutra'.

Among the sarees on display included Kashida from Kashmir, the Kasavu from Kerala, Phulkari from Punjab, the Kulluvi Pattu from Himachal, Bhagalpur silk from Bihar, Assam's Muga, Moirang Phee from Manipur, the Tant from West Bengal, Bomkai from Odisha, Kosa from Chhattisgarh, the Pochampalli from Telangana, Kanjeevar, from Tamil Nadu, Paithani from Maharashtra, Chanderi from MP,Patola from Gujarat, Kota/Lehariya from Rajasthan and the Banarasi from Uttar Pradesh.

The Republic Day 2024 celebrations began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes at the National War Memorial to honour bravehearts of the Indian armed forces.PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his arrival at the National War Memorial.

This year, the guards were commanded by an Indian Army Officer, Major Indrajeet Sachin from the 6th Battalion of Sikh Regiment.

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade witnessed the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative that will provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.

For the first time, the parade was heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade started with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. played by these women artists.

