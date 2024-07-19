Kate Hudson open to work in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' sequel

Washington [US], July 19 : Actor Kate Hudson shared that she and her former co-star Matthew McConaughey are open to making a sequel to their 2003 romantic comedy 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days', according to People.

She appeared on the chat show 'Watch What Happens Live' and talked about the sequel to the film with the host, Andy Cohen.

"I think they're always thinking about that," she said.

She continued to say that she would consider the movie if there was a solid script attached.

"All that matters would be the script and if Matthew and I were into the script," said the actor, adding, "I think we're both totally open, it has just never happened."

The hit film, which featured Hudson, is based on Michele Alexander and Jeannie Long's novel of the same name, and stars Hudson and McConaughey as magazine writer Andie Anderso and advertising executive Benjamin Barry, respectively.

In the film, their paths cross for a complicated romance when Andie begins writing a piece about how to get a man to leave you in 10 days and Benjamin lays a bet that he can make a woman fall in love with him in the same time frame.

McConaughey shared in his 2020 interview that he would "possibly" return to the fan-favorite movie for a potential sequel.

"I mean, 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' is teed up, you know, teed up for one that you could easily do a sequel. And that was a really good one. As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one," the Oscar winner said.

"And it lasts!" McConaughey added. "People still love that one. I enjoyed that one quite a bit," reported People

