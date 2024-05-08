Kate Hudson opens up about her split from ex-husband Chris Robinson, says, "That was not an easy breakup..."

Washington [US], May 8 : American actor Kate Hudson recalled the heartbreak she experienced amid her split from ex-husband Chris Robinson, reported People.

Kate and her ex-husband Chris Robinson divorced in 2007 after seven years of marriage; the pair share one son, 20-year-old Ryder Robinson.

Hudson, 45, appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on May 7 to promote her debut album as a recording artist. She also talked about her marriage to Robinson, 57, a musician best known for his work with the band The Black Crowes. Hudson told Stern about spending time with Robinson and his band on tour while they were married from 2000 to 2007.

"My relationship with Chris was so beautiful and there was so much love there, but I really did grow out of it, and it was a very hard breakup," she shared, after referencing their divorce. "That was not an easy breakup; I was very in love with him, but it wasn't going to be the rest of my life."

"Chris is brilliant he's brilliant and he's really funny and he's one of the great vocal instruments incredible frontman, and with that comes to this sort of life as a nomad and an artist that can be hard for relationships," Hudson added.

The 'Almost Famous' actor said that she was just 21 when she married Robinson and was still in her early twenties when they welcomed their son Ryder, who is now 20.

"I was like a baby. When my life really started to take off and I wanted to go in different directions, we literally just weren't in the same space to keep going," she added of why her and Robinson's marriage didn't work out.

According to People, more than a decade after Hudson and Robinson's divorce, the actress and musician is engaged to her fiance Danny Fujikawa, with whom she shares her daughter Rani Rose, 5. Hudson also shares another son, Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 12, with Matt Bellamy, whom she was in a relationship with from 2010 to 2014.

Hudson does not often comment on her past relationship with Robinson. In February 2023, the actress said on Sara Foster and Erin Foster's The World's First Podcast that her marriage to Robinson "was so important to teaching me what it felt like to be unconditionally loved."

"No matter how complicated the relationship got at one point, the most important moment for me was meeting him, and him allowing me to understand what that felt like," she said at that time. Hudson's album 'Glorious' releases May 17, reported People.

