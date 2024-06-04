Kate Hudson says her 'ultimate' dream role is Stevie Nicks

Washington [US], June 4 : Actor Kate Hudson opened up about her dream role. She said that she has an "ultimate" dream role, Stevie Nicks, reported People.

Stevie Nicks is an American singer-songwriter known for her work with the band Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist.

"For all girls who love rock, Stevie's just our number one," said the Oscar nominee, about her debut album 'Glorious'.

Asked about her "dream musical biopic," Hudson said she has "a couple" in mind. "The ultimate is Stevie Nicks."

Nicks, 76, has "the ultimate rock and roll story," said the 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' star. "There's so much there."

However, she added as a caveat, mother Goldie Hawn, stepfather Kurt Russell, and her siblings may prefer that she avoid impersonating the Fleetwood Mac vocalist.

"My family might, like, disown me if I ever got a chance to play Stevie. 'Cause they'd be like, 'Can we not go method?' I would probably go way too far into that character."

Hudson's ideas for music biopics didn't end there. Movies in that genre, she said, are "about the interesting life, and being able to tell that story correctly. I think Dusty Springfield is a really interesting story."

The 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' actress worked on Glorious with her fiance, musician Danny Fujikawa, 37. They share a daughter Rani, 5, while Hudson is also mom to sons Ryder, 20, and Bingham, 12.

Among Hudson's upcoming projects is 'Running Point', a Netflix comedy series she is co-executive with Mindy Kaling, reported People.

