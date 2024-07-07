Kate Middleton shares special message for Andy Murray, says "incredible Wimbledon career comes to an end"

Washington [US], July 7 : The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has penned a heartwarming note for Andy Murray after the tennis legend played his final Wimbledon match. This special message came amid her cancer diagnosis, reported People.

She posted the message on the Instagram account of Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate wrote, "An incredible Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andymurray. On behalf of all of us, thank you!" read her Instagram Stories message, which she signed off with "C" for Catherine, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Murray, 37, played one of his final Wimbledon matches on July 5. Murray, 37, played one of his last Wimbledon matches on Friday, July 5. He felt emotional after a tribute to his achievements and announcing his retirement.

"It is hard because I would love to keep playing but I can't," he said of the bittersweet goodbye to the sport. "Physically, it's just too tough now. All of the injuries have added up and like I said they haven't been insignificant."

Princess Kate, 42, and Murray have been friends for many years. In 2023, the tennis star offered a silent nod to the Princess of Wales after a match against Ryan Peniston. Murray referred to her and Roger Federer in the crowd during his remarks on the court, reported People.

Three years before, during the epidemic, Kate and Murray collaborated on a surprise video call to young tennis players at Bond Primary School in South London.

At the time, Murray told the students about why he pursued a career in tennis. "It was one of the few things I was good at," he said. "I did it because I enjoyed it, because I had fun."

Kate has attended Wimbledon every year since her marriage to Prince William in 2011, with the exception of the 2013 events, which she missed when a doctor advised her to relax before giving birth to Prince George.

That year, Murray became the first British man to win the Grand Slam in almost 80 years, ultimately securing consecutive Grand Slam titles.

Although, she missed out on his double Grand Slam titles, she was able to see Murray win his third title in 2016, according to People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor