Katherine Heigl opens up on 'Grey's Anatomy' Emmys controversy

Washington [US], July 6 : Actor Katherine Heigl opened up on the longstanding rumour that she rejected an Emmy nomination in 2008 for her role on 'Grey's Anatomy', reported People.

During her recent appearance on 'Let's Be Clear' podcast Katherine said that she didn't turn down an Emmy nomination that year, despite the long-held rumor that she did.

Actors and actresses have to submit their work to be considered for Emmy nominations, and Heigl told the host, Shannen Doherty, "I didn't turn it down ... I just didn't submit my work that year."

"I should've said nothing. I should've just said, 'Oh, I forgot,' " she said, adding, "Because it created such a maelstrom that was so unnecessary."

A year earlier at the 2007 Emmys, Heigl won best supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Izzie Stevens on Grey's Anatomy.

The Firefly Lane actor admitted that at the time, she was attempting to make a "snarky" point about the material she was given since she did not believe her work deserved Emmy consideration.

"I just wasn't proud of my work," she said. "I would never be so bold or so arrogant to turn down a nomination. I would take that nomination. If it came my way, I'd be down."

"I was trying to be honourable, I guess. I was trying to have some integrity," she added.

Instead of quietly not submitting her name in 2008, she released a statement and said in part, "I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination."

She added that she wanted to "maintain the integrity of the academy organization. In addition, I did not want to potentially take away an opportunity from an actress who was given such materials."

On the podcast, the Knocked Up star told Doherty that she was "shamed" for her actions by the industry at the time, and it changed the way she behaved at work because she tried to be more "quiet" and "polite" and "sweet," almost to the point of "disappearing."

"I don't like being bullied either," she went on, adding that her reaction to someone treating her badly is sometimes not "calm," reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor