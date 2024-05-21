Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Expecting Their First Baby? (Watch Video)

After Deepika Ranveer fans are waiting to hear good news from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile a video has gone viral on social media, because of which fans think that Kat and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child.

A short clip of Vicky kat walking on sidewalks of London Street emerged on Monday. While Vicky was spotted in blue denim, Kat was white top black leggings and bulky overcoat. as soon as video surfaced internet fans started speculating that according to her appearance, she is looking pregnant.

On Workfront, Vicky Kaushal is prepping for biography based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj so Sambhaji Maharaj. The film is titled as 'Chaava'. Katrina kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas.