Katrina Kaif beating "summer blues" with this effortless look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Easy and breezy outfits are perfect for the summer season. Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif also prefers wearing clothes that are not tight-fitted in summer.

On Saturday, she shared several images in which she is sporting an effortless look. She wore a blue shirt with white stripes.

For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup. In the images, she can also be seen flaunting her messy bun.

"Summer blues," she captioned the post.

Katrina's images have left netizens in awe.

"Naturally beautiful!" a social media user commented.

"So prettyyyy babe," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She will be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite actor Salman Khan.The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Apart from that, she also has director Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

