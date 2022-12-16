Katrina Kaif beats Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone in Most Googled Asians in 2022 list

Katrina Kaif has been listed fourth in the rank of the most searched Asian on Google in 2022, beating out competition from Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. According to the search giant's annual "Year in Search" report, Kaif topped the list of most searched Asian celebrities worldwide, with Bhatt at number five and Padukone not even making it to the top five this year. This makes Katrina the most searched Bollywood actress on this particular list. Also, Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli was at spot three.

The report also revealed that the top three searched films in India this year were "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai," "Sooryavanshi," and "83," all of which featured Kaif in prominent roles. Kaif, who has been a mainstay in the Bollywood film industry for over a decade, has consistently ranked highly in Google's "Year in Search" report. This year's top spot is a testament to her enduring popularity among fans and her ability to maintain a strong online presence. The first top names on the list consist of Bollywood actors and K-pop idols, which has seen a huge fan following globally in the last few years.