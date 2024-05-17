Katrina Kaif dedicates 'Dekha Tenu' song to husband Vicky Kaushal on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : On Vicky Kaushal's 36th birthday, fans waited for the entire day to see Katrina Kaif's special post for her husband. However, she was a little late to post the birthday wish but it was quite worth the wait.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a series of candid pictures of Vicky. In one of the images, Vicky can be seen flashing his million-dollar smile. It seems like the picture is from his birthday dinner with Katrina. There is a cake kept in front of him and we can see 'Happy Birthday' written on the plate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina captioned the post with heart and cake emojis.

To make the post more captivating, Katrina added the romantic song 'Dekha Tenu' from 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' film to the post.

Katrina's birthday wish loaded with love left fans in awe.

"How adorable," a social media user commented.

"Love you both...couple goals," another one commented.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them.

Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'. She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"

Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

On the other hand, Vicky will be seen sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in 'Chhava'. Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, in the film.

In the coming months, he will also be seen with Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri in 'Bad Newz'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor