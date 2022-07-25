Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of Merry Christmas rehearsals with Vijay Sethupathi

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share photos with Sriram Raghavan and Vijay Sethupathi from Merry Christmas rehearsals.Reportedly, the duo has already begun shooting for the film and now it looks like they are all geared up for the next schedule of Merry Christmas.In the first picture, we can see Katrina Kaif in the middle of a conversation as Sriram Raghavan sits patiently and listens to her.

The next picture is of her and Vijay Sethupathi. The South star in a blue checks shirt looks dapper and can be seen looking at the actress. Katrina, who is wearing a white sweater top is sitting with her eyes closed and her hands resting on her face. The next picture is in the same angle with just one change that Kat looks up towards Vijay. Sharing these pictures, Katrina wrote, “Work in progress #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan.”

