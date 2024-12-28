Katrina Kaif takes sub zero ocean dip with Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai, Dec 28 Actress Katrina Kaif recently shared heartwarming moments with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, during their vacation.

In one of the photos, Katrina is seen wrapping her arms around Vicky in a loving embrace. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos from the getaway. In one romantic shot, Katrina is seen hugging Vicky as they pose together for the cameras, both dressed in black outfits.

One photo captures the couple enjoying a peaceful walk amidst a beautiful landscape, while others show them posing with their friends. Sharing these images, the ‘Tiger 3’ actress wrote, “Family, friends, and the British wildlands… (The sub-zero ocean dip on Boxing Day always seems like such a good idea at the time).”

Yesterday, the ‘Sanju’ actor posted a picture of himself and Katrina relaxing near the water’s edge. Dressed in casual outfits, the couple posed with their backs to the camera, soaking in the calmness of nature. In the photo, the actress is seen holding Vicky from behind as they posed together. Vicky simply captioned the post, “Pause.”

The couple also enjoyed a cozy Christmas celebration at home with their family. Sharing a few photos from the celebration, Kaif captioned the post, “Merry merry merry (Christmas tree emoji, green heart emoji).”

On Saturday, the power couple returned to India after their delightful Christmas holiday with Katrina's family in London. Vicky and Katrina were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport, where they posed for the cameras before heading to their car.

The ‘Sam Bahadur’ actor looked stylish in a grey hoodie paired with cargo pants and sneakers, completing his look with dark sunglasses and a cap. Katrina, on the other hand, wore a grey long coat over a black hoodie and matching trousers, complementing her outfit with a black cap and matching sunglasses.

