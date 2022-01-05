Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi 'Merry Christmas' shoot cancelled due to COVID-19

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas shoot in Delhi has been cancelled owing to the rising COVID cases according to a E-Times report. The first schedule of the film was shot in Mumbai earlier.'Merry Christmas' was the first film Katrina started working on post her wedding with Vicky Kaushal in December last year. The actress tied the knot at a royal fort in Rajasthan with their family and close friends in attendance. The actress was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ with Akshay Kumar. The film released in the theatres and received positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike.

Days after her wedding, the actress announced Merry Christmas as her next film. “New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix (sic),” wrote Katrina Kaif. Apart from this, she will also be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero movie in her kitty.

