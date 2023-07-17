Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi share intriguing poster of ‘Merry Christmas’, film to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 : The celebration is not yet over. As actor Katrina Kaif turned a year older on Sunday, she treated fans with a return gift by announcing the release date of her upcoming movie ‘Merry Christmas’.

Taking to Instagram, Tips Films shared a poster featuring Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi in their intense avatar along with release announcement.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, “We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! #MerryChristmas releasing in theatres near you ON 15th DECEMBER 2023.”

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Merry Christmas' stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures present ‘Merry Christmas’, a genre-defying tale from the director of Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun. With the promise that it’s as different from those films as they are from each other.

‘Merry Christmas’ is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors.

The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. This will surely add an extra layer of anticipation for fans worldwide. The film also introduces Pari, a child actor.

Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are seen in exciting cameos.

Merry Christmas is set to release worldwide on December, 15, 2023.

Apart from this, Katrina will be seen Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

She will also be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, will be seen in Atlee’s ‘Jawan’.

'Jawan' is set to hit the theatres on September 7.

