Katrina-Salman fly out of Mumbai for Tiger 3 shoot

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are all set to resume shooting for Tiger 3. They were clicked at a Mumbai airport today., Katrina Kaif wore a white sweatshirt, black leather pants and white sneakers. She kept her hair loose, wore sunglasses and a mask. Salman opted for a black T-shirt, blue denims and a red jacket. This is the first time the actors are shooting together after Katrina tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal in December last year.

Earlier this month, news agency ANI had quoted a source, saying that the actors will wrap the last big outdoor schedule of the movie in New Delhi. ANI had reported quoting their source, "There they will be filming for around 10-12 days." However, the dates were marked as February 12-13.As per the report, the outdoor schedule has been possible as the omicron wave seems to be subsiding across the country. However, strict protocols will still be followed by the film's team. Earlier, the Delhi schedule was expected to commence on January 12 but was postponed, given the surge of Covid-19 cases across India, including the national capital.The upcoming action thriller has been majorly shot across several countries including Turkey, Russia and Austria. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi.