'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Aamir Khan to be the first celebrity guest

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' will soon return to our small screens with its 14th season. A teaser of the upcoming season was shared by the makers of the show on Saturday. The short clip also revealed that KBC 14 will premiere on August 7 at 9 PM.The first week of KBC 14 will be all about India’s independence and several special guests will grace the show. Among the first guests of KBC 14, we have 'Laal Singh Chadha' actor Aamir Khan, Kargil War veteran Major D.P Singh, Col. Mitali Madhumita (first woman officer in the Indian Army to win Sena Medal Gallantry), Padma Vibhushan sportsperson MC Mary Kom, and Padma Shri Sunil Chhetri.

Ravivaar, 7th August se Raat 9 baje, shuru hoga Kaun Banega Crorepati ka naya adhyay. Hoga azadi ke garv ka mahaparv.#KBC2022@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/yUuZSUup0k — sonytv (@SonyTV) July 23, 2022

The new season of KBC will air on Sony TV starting August 7. The show has added a special prize money slot of ₹75 lakh to the game. Host Amitabh announced in a promotional video that the new prize money slot was added to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The first promo for the show stressed on the need to weed out fake news and focus on the correct knowledge when reading news articles.Amitabh has hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.Apart from KBC 14, Amitabh has many films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. He also has Nag Ashwin's Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Amitabh and Deepika will also be part of The Intern's Hindi remake