Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Want to Sit on the Hot Seat With Amitabh Bachchan? Click Here For Complete Registration Process

Big b is back with the iconic show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC), which has been a platform for the common man's dream of becoming a millionaire. The new season is set to premiere on August 12, and a promotional video has recently been released. Do you want to sit next to Amitabh Bachchan on hot seat? Then follow the step wise guide to register yourself.

If you want to participate in the new season, here's how you can register for KBC 16.

Steps to Register for KBC 16

Register via Sony Liv App

1. Download the Sony Liv App: Install the Sony Liv app on your phone.

2. Answer the Questions: Respond to the questions asked in the app.

3. Complete the Process: Follow the steps provided to complete your registration.

4. Confirmation: You will see 'Registration Confirm' on your screen once the process is completed.

Register via SMS

1. Compose a Message: Open the message box on your mobile phone and type KBC.

2. Answer the Question: Answer the registration question by giving a space and then typing your answer.

3. Provide Your Details: Include your age and gender in the message.

4. Send the Message: Send this message to 509093.

Register Online

1. **Visit the Official Website:** Go to [Sony Liv's official website](http://www.sonyliv.com).

2. **Follow the Instructions:** Complete the registration process as directed on the website.

Important Tips

- Answer Carefully: Answer all questions with great care as this is your first step to reaching the hot seat.

- Provide Contact Information: Ensure you provide your mobile number during registration so that the KBC team can easily contact you if needed.

After the registration process for the 16th season is completed, the producers will select the contestants. The show will then be shot with the selected participants and subsequently telecasted.

Stay tuned and good luck with your registration!