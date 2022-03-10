Kaun Pravin Tambe trailer: Shreyas Talpade shines in yet another sports drama after Iqbal

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talapade will be starring in the biopic of Indian cricketer Pravin Tambe titled 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' and the makers unveiled the first trailer for the film.The trailer of the film released on Thursday and introduced Shreyas as an aspiring cricketer who only has the game on his mind, while a job and marriage come later. However, luck doesn't seem to favour him at all as he struggles to get a chance to play in the state team. The Kaun Pravin Tambe? trailer opens with a guest appearance by former cricketer Rahul Dravid who is seen talking at an event about Pravin Tambe.

"The story I like to tell is about Pravin Tambe…,” Shreyas is introduced as Pravin who travels in Mumbai's local train and gets an earful from his mother about how his elder brother is an engineer and capable of taking care of the household. But Shreyas's Pravin only dreams of cricket and makes it clear that he would only work in a company which takes part in cricket tournaments. He even refuses to get married but still agrees to meet the girl, whom he falls in love at first sight and ties the knot.The trailer further shows how his married life takes a backseat as he continues to struggle to play cricket while also looking for a job. As he starts getting some attention, cricket experts question his age. A scene shows him saying, “Main age wage me vishwas nahi rakhta hu (I don't believe in such things).” Pravin Tambe made played for sRajasthan Royals at the age of 41.On playing the Pravin Tambe, Shreyas said: "After 17 years of playing the lead in 'Iqbal', I feel very fortunate that I am portraying Pravin on screen. The role and the story provided me with a once in a lifetime opportunity and I loved and treasured every minute of filming. I am very grateful to Bootroom Sports and Fox Star Studios and our immensely talented director Jayprad who envisioned me in this role. It also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chaterjee and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles. Directed by Jayprad Desai, Kaun Pravin Tambe? will release on April 1 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

