Kavita Seth's 'Rangi Sari' showcases Varun-Kiara's scorching chemistry in 'JugJugg Jeeyo'

Mumbai, June 6 The makers of the upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' on Monday unveiled their new song 'Rangi Sari', a revamped version of singer Kavita Seth's eponymous song.

The much loved track on Instagram has been given a fresh spin for the film. The new rendition has been sung by Kavita Seth along with Kanishk Seth. The Holi number has a scintillating chemistry of lead pair Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani on display.

Talking about it Kavita says, "This is a special song for me. I have worked with Kanishk on this one and I truly love this number. While we were making this song, we were sure of the fact that we wanted to keep its soul alive. All that our heart said was, 'Khushbu ke tarah failne do' (let this spread like a fragrance).

"When we were re-working it for the film, we simply enhanced it a little further. When we first released it, it was received with so much love organically and with this movie, it will find a newer audience."

Kanishk adds, "Music will always find its takers and that's exactly what happened with this song. People just loved it. And I am glad the outpour of affection has been relentless. As an artist, that's truly encouraging and humbling."

Slated to release in theatres on June 24, 'JugJugg Jeeyo' is directed by Raj Mehta. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

