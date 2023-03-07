Keanu Reeves opens up on how will John Wick's journey shape up in fourth film

Mumbai, March 7 Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action film 'John Wick: Chapter 4', is of the opinion that although his titular character's circle is small, he has friends who would walk on waters for him.

Talking about the same, he said, "John doesn't have many friends left, but he has a brotherhood, steeped in friendship and sacrifice. John, Caine and Shimazu form a triangle: the assassin, Caine, who got out of the game but was forced back in to protect his daughter; and Shimazu, who also has a daughter he must protect. Shimazu will have to pay a price for his allegiance to John."

He further spoke about how Winston, who shot John at the end of John Wick 3', will be instrumental in shaping John's journey ahead, "We have expanded the world-building of previous John Wick films, with a lot of fun and unexpected developments and characters. We also have new levels of the John Wick action and new weapons, and muscle cars are back! In this story, Winston is a master of revenge and instrumental in shaping Wick's only way out of a seemingly impossible situation".

