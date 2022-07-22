Keerthy Suresh launches the lyrical video of 'Kannukkulle' from 'Sita Ramam'

Mumbai, July 22 Actor Keerthy Suresh has launched the lyrical video of the song 'Kannukkulle' from 'Sita Ramam' digitally.

Keerthy won the National Award for Best Actress for portraying the role of Savitri in 'Mahanati', a Vyjayanthi Movies production. Given the bond she shares with the makers, the actor happily extended her presence to its launch.

'Sita Ramam' is written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It chronicles the epic story of Ram and Sita and the newly released song is its heart.

The teaser of the film showed glimpses of the tale of love that brings to the fore Dulquer Salmaan's pan India appeal, Mrunal Thakur's gorgeous presence and Rashmika Mandanna's signature charm.

After the hits of 'Oh Sita Hey Rama' and 'Kurumugil', Keerthy unveiled this fresh melody, 'Kannukkulle', composed, arranged and produced by Vishal Chandrashekhar, sung by Haricharan S and Sinduri S and written by Madhan Karky.

'Sita Ramam' is presented by National Award-winning Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by C. Aswani Dutt for Swapna Cinema.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, with cinematography by P. S. Vinod, music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, and choreography by Brinda Master, 'Sita Ramam' stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur.

The film hits the theatres on August 5 in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

