Keerthy Suresh's 'Good Luck Sakhi' trailer unveiled

Chennai, Jan 24 The makers of National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh's rom-com entertainer, 'Good luck Sakhi', on Monday released the film's theatrical trailer.

The woman-centric, sports film that has been directed by Nagesh Kukunooor, is scheduled to hit screens on January 28. Aadhi Pinisetty plays the male lead in the film, which will have Jagapathi Babu essaying a crucial role.

The trailer begins with Jagapathi Babu saying that he would be training shooters who will make the country proud. Keerthy Suresh is then shown as 'Bad Luck' Sakhi as everyone in her village believes she brings bad luck to them.

Aadhi recommends her name to Jagapathi Babu, despite the villagers opposing the move, saying that shooting is not meant for women. She initially fails, but then Jagapathi Babu motivates her.

The trailer looks impressive with inspiring content. 'Good Luck Sakhi' is a multi-lingual film made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Popular producer Dil Raju is presenting the film while Sudheer Chandra Padiri is producing it for Worth A Shot Motion Arts.

