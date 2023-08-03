Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao announce pregnancy, couple expecting their first child

Actors Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao have announced her pregnancy and revealed that they are all set to welcome their first child. They shared a lovely picture album of themselves for their fans with their announcement post on Instagram. The pictures showed Rochelle wearing a pink dress. Keith was also seen in the picture, wearing a matching shirt and white trousers. Announcing their pregnancy, the couple wrote in a joint statement, "Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we can’t wait to meet! Yes, you guessed it right, we are expecting! Thank you Jesus for this incredible gift and all of you for your unending love and support.. Please continue to bless and pray for us on this new journey! Keith & Rochelle plus One.”

Keith and Rochelle first met on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 9. After years of dating, they got married in 2018. In 2021, the couple opened up about facing troubles in their marriage and talked about seeking marriage counselling. Later, they said in an interview to ETimes that the intervention has helped reignite the spark in their marriage. Having worked in films such as Calendar Girls and Pathaan, Keith also features in TV shows. He has worked in Udaan, Dil Hi To Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum, among a few others. He also featured with Rochelle o two reality shows - Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.Rochelle has also worked in shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6.



