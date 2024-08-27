Kerala Police registers case against director Ranjith following Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra's complaint

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 27 : A case has been registered against director Ranjith following the complaint lodged by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra.

IGP & Commissioner of Police S. Syamsundar informedon Monday, "Received a complaint from the victim in the abuse case regarding Director Ranjith. A crime in the north police station has been registered under section 354 and the investigation will be as per the mandate to be decided by the special investigation team constituted by the government for the same."

Earlier on Monday, Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra filed a complaint with the Kochi City Police against Ranjith, a day after he resigned as the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy.

The complaint follows allegations of sexual misconduct that Mitra made public recently.

In an email sent to the Kochi City Police Commissioner, Mitra detailed an incident from 2009 when she was in Kochi for discussions about a role in the movie Palerimanikkam, which Ranjith was directing.

Mitra claimed that during the discussion, Ranjith "clutched" her hand and attempted to touch other parts of her body with sexual intent.

"I was invited to act in a film 'Palerimanikkam' directed by Ranjith. As part of discussion I was called to the flat in which Sri Ranjith was staying at Kaloor Kadavanthra, Kochi. During the course of discussion, he clutch hold of my hand and later on attempted to spread his hand to other parts of my body with sexual intention. Realizing that his intentions are not the discussion regarding the film and with sexual intent, I had to escape from the flat and returned to the hotel where I was staying. My bitter experience was shared on the next day to a script writer Sri Joshy Joseph. As I was not given the traveling ticket for my return journey, I was compelled to seek the help of Sri Joshy Joseph," the actress wrote in her complaint.

Mitra also added that she initially did not pursue legal action since she was from Kolkata and unfamiliar with the local legal process but has now come forward.

"As a person hailing from Kolkatha, West Bengal, I was unable to pursue this matter any further to prosecute Sri Ranjith for the offence attracting section 354 & 354 B of the Indian Penal Code at the time of commission of crime."

Mitra also requested the Kochi Police to treat her email as a formal complaint and to take appropriate legal action against Ranjith.

"Certain comments from the public functionaries also were brought to my notice and the response would show that a written complaint is necessary to register a crime. As the conduct of Sri Ranjith constitute the commission of a cognizable offence, a written complaint is not a prerequisite, as I am told, following the judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. In view of the public stand taken by the public functionaries in the State of Kerala, that a written complaint is a prerequisite, I am lodging this complaint by way of e-mail addressed your goodself as the offence has been committed within your territorial limits at DD Flats, Kadavanthra, Kochi. This may be treated as a complaint and set the law in motion, as insisted by the State functionaries to initiate criminal action against an offender," she added in her complaint.

Earlier this month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contains shocking accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals.

The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

The report of the three-member panel headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinrayi-led Kerala government in December 2019 and made public only this month.

Kerala government on Sunday said that it has decided to form a special investigation team, led by a senior police officer, to investigate allegations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry.

"In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a meeting with senior police officials here on Sunday," said an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor