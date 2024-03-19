Kerala: Thalapathy Vijay's Car Vandalised After Superstar Arrives in Thiruvananthapuram (Watch Video)

Superstar Thalapathy Vijay brought the streets of Trivandrum to a standstill as he arrived in Kerala for the shooting of his upcoming film, 'GOAT' or 'The Greatest of All Time'. Thousands of fans gathered outside the airport to welcome Vijay and followed him as he reached his hotel. However, the car in which Vijay travelled was damaged by fans. A video of the car shows shredded glass and multiple dents. Thalapathy Vijay teamed up with director Venkat Prabhu for 'GOAT'. The film is expected to be wrapped up in the coming months and is likely to hit theatres later this year.

Videos circulating on social media showcase the enthusiastic crowd eagerly awaiting Vijay's presence, underscoring the immense adoration and support he commands in Kerala. To manage the swelling crowd, local authorities and the police department implemented safety measures, ensuring a smooth and secure reception for the beloved actor. 'The Greatest of All Time' promises to be a spectacle, with Vijay portraying dual roles alongside a star-studded cast featuring Prashnath, Prabhu Deva, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. The production has been a whirlwind journey, spanning locations from Chennai to Sri Lanka, Thailand, and now Kerala.'GOAT' has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Venkat Raajen.



