Kerry Washington tests Covid 19 positive, misses 'UnPrisoned 2' premiere

Washington [US], July 17 : Actor Kerry Washington skipped comedy TV series 'UnPrisoned' Season 2 premiere after testing positive for Covid 19, reported People.

She shared the news with fans on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a picture of herself in which she can be seen wearing a long-sleeved knitted white top. A large bowl of popcorn in seen in front of her on the table.

She wrote in the caption, "Soooooooooo I have COVID and I won't be able to make it to the @unprisonedhulu season 2 premiere tonight in NYC. I'm not sure what's worse right now, being sick with COVID or being sick with FOMO"

"I love our Unprisoned family so much..and I am INSANELY proud of and EXCITED about Season 2!," she shared while expressing her love for the cast of the series.

She added that she missed being part of the premiere, "I cannot believe I'm not there tonight to celebrate our amazing cast & crew! But after shedding waaaay too many tears, I decided to gather everything I need for a legitimate watch party (except its cranberry juice because it's very high in vit C!.. and I guess I'll be watching it on HULU tomorrow with YOU! YAY!!!!! I know you're going to loooooooove it!"

'UnPrisoned' focuses on the relationship between Washington's Paige Alexander, a relationship therapist, and her formerly incarcerated father Edwin, played by Delroy Lindo.

'UnPrisoned' season 2 premieres on Hulu on today, July 17, reported 'People'.

