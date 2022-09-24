Kevin Bacon says wife Kyra Sedgwick is scared of 'talking food'

Los Angeles, Sep 24 Actor Kevin Bacon was forbidden by wife Kyra Sedgwick from "dancing to 'Footloose' dressed as a giant peanut" for a commercial.

Married to the 57-year-old actress since 1988, the 64-year-old actor revealed that she "doesn't like it when food talks", reports aceshowbiz.com.

"It is true that I had to turn down dancing to 'Footloose' dressed as a giant peanut M&M for a commercial, because my wife doesn't like it when food talks," shared Bacon, who starred in the 1984 musical drama film 'Footloose'.

"It's just a thing she has. If she sees a talking grape, it freaks her out. When there was the possibility I might be a talking M&M, she just said, 'No, that's too far'."

Despite this, Kevin has starred in lots of adverts for the UK mobile network operator EE over the last decade.

The Hollywood star has actually enjoyed filming the light-hearted adverts, because he's always struggled to land comedic roles in the movie industry.

He told the Guardian newspaper, "I've been doing the EE stuff for over a decade. One of the initial things I responded to was that the spots were funny and that I had an opportunity to make fun of myself. I love comedy, but in our industry, comedy is a club to which you have a membership, and I've never been able to crack that membership. It's never too late."

Bacon believes it's tough to switch between different movie genres.

He explained: "If I had my druthers (choice), I think I would rather be known as a dramatic actor who occasionally wants to do comedy rather than a famous comedic actor who wants to be taken seriously as a dramatic actor. Our industry makes that transition a lot harder."

