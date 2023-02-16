Kevin Feige teases 'Fantastic Four' reboot, says it'll be "a big pillar of the MCU going forward"

Marvel Studios is set to drop the 'Fantastic Four' reboot movie in two years on February 14, 2025, and studio chief Kevin Feige has teased the film.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, in an interview with EW, Feige said, "Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics."

He added, "There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us."

The 'Fantastic Four' line-up consists of Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Girl), Johnny Storm (Human Torch) and Ben Grimm (Thing).

This movie will jumpstart Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). "People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years," Feige said of the film, reported Deadline.

Currently, little is known about the story of 'Fantastic Four', although filmmaker Matt Shakman has been hired to lead the project, with Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer set to pen the script.

As per Deadline, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created the 'Fantastic Four' in 1961, and the characters have appeared in several film adaptations, including the 2005 film directed by Tim Story and its 2007 sequel named 'Rise of the Silver Surfer'. In 2015, Josh Trank directed a reboot that was not well received.

John Krasinski made a cameo in the 2022 film 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' where he played Reed from an alternative universe.

( With inputs from ANI )

