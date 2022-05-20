Kevin Spacey's Cannes market debut project drops first trailer

Los Angeles, May 20 The first trailer of 'Peter Five Eight' was released at the Cannes market, marking the first footage released at a market for a Kevin Spacey project in almost five years, reports 'Deadline'

The trailer showcases Sam, a seemingly poised and glamorous real estate agent in a small mountain community who is revealed to be an unhinged and troubled alcoholic with a dark secret. As per 'Deadline', Spacey will play "a charismatic" stranger who arrives out of the blue at the behest of his powerful and shadowy boss, Mr Lock.

The completed project is being handled for worldwide sales by VMI International. Rebecca De Mornay, Jet Jandreau and Jake Weber also star. Michael Zaiko Hall directs. Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner and star of 'House Of Cards', is also in the market with historical drama '1242 - Gateway To The West', on sale with Australian outfit Galloping Entertainment.

These two films are among the first Spacey projects to be on sale in the market since multiple people accused the actor of sexual harassment and unwanted advances in 2017. The only other project Spacey is known to have taken part in in recent years is Franco Nero-directed drama 'The Man Who Drew God', which will also be on sale on the Croisette via OneTwoThree Media.

