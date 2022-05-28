Kevin Spacey's 'Peter Five Eight' producers come out in support of actor following sexual assault charges

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey, who is facing charges of assault in the UK, has received the support of the producers of 'Peter Five Eight', the film intended to mark his comeback after five years off-screen.

According to Deadline, Spacey's return to work has been overshadowed by the UK police confirming they have charged the actor with four charges of sexual assault on three men in the UK between 2005 and 2013, plus a fifth offence of causing a man to "engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent."

Defending their leading man, producers VMI Worldwide have continued their efforts to sell the film at Cannes Film Festival and have issued a statement, reported the outlet.

It reads, "While it's unfortunate that increased negative press is timed with Kevin returning to work, it's also to be expected. There are those who wish for him not to act, but they are outnumbered by fans worldwide who await an artist they have enjoyed for decades returning to the screen."

"The production has no knowledge or comment on the various swirling allegations and believe it's a matter for the courts to determine validity if it exists. Peter Five Eight is a film for fans who care more for the art than the scandal," the statement added.

As per Deadline, Spacey has been out of the public eye since 2017, when he faced previous allegations of sexual impropriety, all of which he denied. The actor was dropped from his lead role in the final season of Netflix's political drama 'House of Cards' and was replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor