KGF actor Krishna G Rao passes away

Veteran Kannada actor Krishna G Rao is passed away in Bengaluru. Krishna is popularly known for his role as the blind old man in the Yash-starrer KGF franchise. He was admitted to Vinayaka Hospital near Sita Circle, Bangalore, where he breathed his last.

The actor passed away due to age-related illness. He was treated in the ICU of the hospital due to a lung infection. The reports also suggest that Krishna G Rao was visiting a relative’s house when he was rushed to the nearest medical facility at midnight after complaining of exhaustion.