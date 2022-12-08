KGF actor Krishna G Rao passes away

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 8, 2022 04:54 PM 2022-12-08T16:54:29+5:30 2022-12-08T16:56:10+5:30

Veteran Kannada actor Krishna G Rao is  passed away  in Bengaluru. Krishna is popularly known for his role as ...

KGF actor Krishna G Rao passes away | KGF actor Krishna G Rao passes away

KGF actor Krishna G Rao passes away

Next

Veteran Kannada actor Krishna G Rao is  passed away  in Bengaluru. Krishna is popularly known for his role as the blind old man in the Yash-starrer KGF franchise. He was admitted to Vinayaka Hospital near Sita Circle, Bangalore, where he breathed his last.

 The actor passed away due to age-related illness. He was treated in the ICU of the hospital due to a lung infection. The reports also suggest that Krishna G Rao was visiting a relative’s house when he was rushed to the nearest medical facility at midnight after complaining of exhaustion.

Open in app
Tags : Krishna G Rao KGF Chapter 2