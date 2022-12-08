KGF actor Krishna G Rao passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 8, 2022 04:54 PM 2022-12-08T16:54:29+5:30 2022-12-08T16:56:10+5:30
Veteran Kannada actor Krishna G Rao is passed away in Bengaluru. Krishna is popularly known for his role as ...
Veteran Kannada actor Krishna G Rao is passed away in Bengaluru. Krishna is popularly known for his role as the blind old man in the Yash-starrer KGF franchise. He was admitted to Vinayaka Hospital near Sita Circle, Bangalore, where he breathed his last.
The actor passed away due to age-related illness. He was treated in the ICU of the hospital due to a lung infection. The reports also suggest that Krishna G Rao was visiting a relative’s house when he was rushed to the nearest medical facility at midnight after complaining of exhaustion.Open in app