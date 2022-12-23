KGF and Kantara producer to invest Rs 3000 crore in Indian film industry

Hombale Films, the production house behind Kannada blockbusters KGF and Kantara, aims to invest Rs 3,000 crore in the Indian entertainment industry in the coming five years. Vijay Kiragandur, the founder of Hombale Films, said the company is planning to produce movies in all south languages.

We intend to invest Rs 3,000 crore for the next five years in the entertainment industry in India. We believe the entertainment industry will grow more and more.

It will be a mixed bag of stories. Every year there will be five-six films including one event movie. As of now we have plans of making movies in all south languages, Kiragandur told PTI in an interview. The goal, the producer said, is to reach out to a wider audience through culturally rooted stories.

We want to make something that is liked by the global audience, but we want it to be rooted in our culture and tradition. We want to leave something behind for the younger generation. We also want to contribute towards the Indian economy, he added.

We are working with a couple of writers in Hindi… Once the story is ready then we will look for directors and then actors. We first concentrate on writers because they are the ones who create the story,” he said.

The company’s upcoming movie slate includes pan-India Prabhas-starrer Salaar, set to be released on September 28. The action adventure film is directed by Prashanth Neel. They are also backing multilingual film Dhoomam, Kannada action movie Bagheera and Tamil film Raghuthata with Keerti Suresh.

We were able to beat some records that we created, like Kantara became the highest grossing film in Karnataka. For KGF 2 the footfalls were six crore and for ‘Kantara’ it was about two-and-half to three crore, Kiragandur said.