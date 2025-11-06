'KGF' and 'Om' fame veteran actor Harish Rai dies; Karnataka Dy CM pays tribute

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 6 : Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known for his performances in films like 'Om' and the 'KGF' series, has passed away after battling cancer. The actor was a respected name in South Indian cinema, having acted in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films over several decades.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar took to his X account to confirm the news and express his condolences. Sharing the sad news, Shivakumar wrote that the industry has lost one of its finest actors.

"The passing away of Harish Rai, the renowned villain actor of Kannada cinema, is an extremely sorrowful event. The film industry has become poorer with the death of Harish Roy, who was suffering from cancer. In films including Om, Hello Yama, as well as KGF and KGF 2, Harish Roy had acted wonderfully and attracted everyone's attention," he wrote in Kannada.

"I pray that his soul attains peace and that God grants strength to his family and loved ones, who are in pain from his departure, to bear the sorrow. Om Shanti," he added.

Throughout his career, Rai appeared in several popular films such as 'Samara,' 'Bangalore Underworld,' 'Jodihakki,' 'Raj Bahadur,' 'Sanju Weds Geetha,' 'Swayamvara,' and 'Nalla.' However, his roles in 'Om' and the 'KGF' franchise brought him wide recognition and love from fans.

