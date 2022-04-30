'KGF: Chapter 2' continues dream run at BO, breaches Rs 1,000 crore mark

Bengaluru, April 30 Two weeks after its release, Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' is showing no signs of flagging at the box office. The pan-India blockbuster from down south has crossed Rs 1,000 crore in worldwide collections and looks on course for greater glories.

The movie, directed by Prashant Neel, is the first movie from Karnataka to break into the Rs 1,000 crore club. It is only the fourth movie after 'Dangal', 'Bahubali 2' and 'RRR' to achieve this distinction.

The Hindi version of 'KGF 2' continued to rake in collections.

On the 16th day, gross collections of Rs 5.01 crore, and overall collections for Hindi was Rs 416.60 crore.

Trade analyst Himesh Mankand tweeted, "It's 1000 not out! #KGFChapter2 zooms past the Rs 1000 crore club at the global box office. #Yash starrer becomes the fourth Indian film after #Dangal, #Bahubali2, and #RRR to attain this feat. First ever film of Kannada origin to clock four digit number. HISTORIC INDEED"

On Saturday, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala also took to Twitter, and announced "#KGFChapter2 has crossed ? 1,000 Crs Gross Mark at the WW Box Office.. Only the 4th Indian Movie to do so after #Dangal , #Baahubali2 and #RRRMovie."

In more good news for its makers, KGF 2 has emerged as the third highest grossing Hindi movie in India with its collections overtaking the lifetime earnings of the super hits 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'PK', and 'Sanju'.

KGF-Chapter 2 released with a bang on April 14, recording the highest opening day collections. It continued its winning run as the Hindi movie to register the highest earnings on the opening weekend, and opening week. It also became the the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 250 crore nett mark.

