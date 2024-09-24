‘Khal Nayak’ director Subhash Ghai to launch 7th edition of Big Cine Expo 2024

Mumbai, Sep 24 The highly-anticipated 7th edition of Big Cine Expo 2024 is all set to light up the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, India from September 30 to 1st October 2024.

The star-studded event will be inaugurated by industries prominent personalities such as filmmaker Subhash Ghai who is known for his timeless classics like, ‘Khal Nayak’, ‘Karz’ and others with the founder of Maddock Films, Dinesh Vijan and Alok Tandon who is the co-CEO-of-PVR-INOX-chains.

This year's Big Cine Expo 2024 will have something special for all the fans of actor Varun Dhawan whose upcoming film ‘Baby John’s exclusive footage screening has been organized by the ‘Jawan’ fame director Atlee Kumar for his debut production. The screening will commence on the first day of the Expo.

The event will also mark a special tribute to the legendary director-producer Ramesh Sippy as he will be felicitated with the Special Achievement Award at the Expo 2024.

While expressing his excitement for the upcoming festival the, ‘Ram Lakhan’ director said, “Domestic as well as international entities unite together, socialize, and share their thoughts. I am really looking forward to attend the event and witness some great work and some innovative concepts. Such initiatives are constructive for entrepreneurs in the cinema industry and ancillary businesses”.

Meanwhile, renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam, known for his outstanding contribution to the Indian Cinema, also expressed his gratitude towards the event and said, “To be in touch with technology and exhibition, which is the most important aspect for all of us who are making films: there's so much attention to detail and a tenacious desire to push forward, and I believe the exhibition fraternity is doing just that. I feel greatly humbled to be a part of the show”.

The Managing Director of PVR INOX Limited, Ajay Bijli also shared his thoughts on the prestigious event. He said, "Big Cine Expo has yet again brought the cinema exhibition industry together with its 7th edition of Big Cine Expo. This event has always provided a great platform for networking and collaboration among the key players in our industry. Big Cine Expo has been a symbol of strength and innovation.”

"At PVR INOX, we are proud to be part of this journey and celebrate the progress we’ve made together. Congratulations to the team for organizing another excellent event and for their dedication to the growth and success of our industry", said Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited.” Ajay concluded.

The upcoming event will recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in the cinema exhibition industry, honoring leaders and innovators across multiple categories.

