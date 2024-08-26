Khel Khel Mein Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Turns The Tide at Ticket Counters

After being blown away in the Stree 2 onslaught on the Independence Day weekend, the trade understandably decided to write off “Khel Khel Mein”. The audience though seems to have other ideas.In an event that hasn’t happened in a long time “Khel Khel Mein” recorded a 100% jump from its second Friday number on Saturday.

With limited shows, the volume isn’t high agreed, but the trend that it’s showing on its second Sunday now, seems like the trade will have to sit up and take notice.The film is by no means showing signs of getting done yet. Sleeper hits seemed to have vanished since the advent of the weekend hoopla culture. If anything “Khel Khel Mein” however is displaying the “chaal” of a sleeper hit, without doubt.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal, Khel Khel Mein has spread joy amongst audiences, making it a must-watch entertainer. From its viral songs to a widely praised trailer, the film’s ability to keep viewers laughing has made it shine. Khel Khel Mein is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai. The film was released nationwide on 15th August 2024.